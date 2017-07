Last year, the Radio Dept. made a great return with their first album in six years, Running Out Of Love, and today the Swedish duo have released a new EP called Teach Me To Forget that features two new tracks (“Just So” and “You’re Not In Love”), a different version of the titular song, and three remixes of tracks from Running Out Of Love. You can listen to the entire EP below.

The Teach Me How To Forget EP is out now via Labrador.