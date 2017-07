Los Angeles dance duo Classixx covered Van Halen’s For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge track “Right Now” for a new compiliation that features rarities and unreleased tracks from artists associated with the label Innovative Leisure. Classixx released a new album, Faraway Reach, last year. Check out their Van Halen cover below.

The compilation that it’s featured on, iL Loosies: B-Sides, Remixes, And Other Rarities, is out now.