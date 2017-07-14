Meek Mill – “Issues” Video

Meek Mill confirmed that his new album, Wins And Losses, will be out next week. The rapper shared lead single “Issues” along with a video. In the clip, Meek Mill whips around Miami’s luxurious private islands on a jet ski. Watch and check out the Wins And Losses tracklist and artwork below.

WINS AND LOSSES!!! 7/21 MY 3rd "really 4th" STUDIO ALBUM!!! Let's get it A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jul 10, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Wins And Losses tracklist:

01 “Wins & Losses”

02 “Heavy Heart”

03 “F**k That Check Up” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

04 “Whatever You Need” Feat. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla Sign

05 “1942 Flows”

06 “Issues”

07 “We Ball” Feat. Young Thug

08 “These Scars” Feat. Future & Guordan Banks

09 “Connect the Dots” Feat. Yo Gotti & Rick Ross

10 “Fall Thru”

11 “Never Lose” Feat. Lihtz Kamraz

12 “Glow Up”

13 “Young Black America” Feat. The-Dream

14 “Open” Feat. Verse Simmonds

15 “Ball Player” Feat. Quavo

16 “Made It From Nothing” Feat. Teyana Taylor & Rick Ross

17 “Price”

Wins And Losses is out 7/21.