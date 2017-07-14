Meek Mill – “Issues” Video

Meek Mill confirmed that his new album, Wins And Losses, will be out next week. The rapper shared lead single “Issues” along with a video. In the clip, Meek Mill whips around Miami’s luxurious private islands on a jet ski. Watch and check out the Wins And Losses tracklist and artwork below.
Wins And Losses tracklist:
01 “Wins & Losses”
02 “Heavy Heart”
03 “F**k That Check Up” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert
04 “Whatever You Need” Feat. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla Sign
05 “1942 Flows”
06 “Issues”
07 “We Ball” Feat. Young Thug
08 “These Scars” Feat. Future & Guordan Banks
09 “Connect the Dots” Feat. Yo Gotti & Rick Ross
10 “Fall Thru”
11 “Never Lose” Feat. Lihtz Kamraz
12 “Glow Up”
13 “Young Black America” Feat. The-Dream
14 “Open” Feat. Verse Simmonds
15 “Ball Player” Feat. Quavo
16 “Made It From Nothing” Feat. Teyana Taylor & Rick Ross
17 “Price”
Wins And Losses is out 7/21.