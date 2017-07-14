Frankie Rose – “Red Museum” Video

Last month, Frankie Rose announced Cage Tropical, her first new album since 2013 and the first one she wrote upon returning to New York after a sojourn in Los Angeles for a few years. Lead single “Trouble” was menacingly dreamy, and the latest song she’s sharing from it follows down the same path, and this one even comes with a video! “Red Musuem” is wistfully creepy and the Geneva Jacuzzi-directed video matches that mood with a swirling mix of warm colors and a crew of hooded figures that trap someone underneath layers of plastic. Check it out below.

Cage Tropical is out 8/11 via Slumberland Records/Grey Market.