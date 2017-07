Atlanta superproducer Metro Boomin has teamed up with Indian Canadian rapper Nav for a new collaborative LP called Perfect Timing. The 15-track project also features guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Offset, Playboi Carti, and Belly. Listen and watch the music video for the album’s opening track below.

Perfect Timing is out now via XO/Boominati/Republic.