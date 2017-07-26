Mister Heavenly – “Beat Down”

Mister Heavenly is the supergroup team-up of Man Man’s Ryan Kattner (aka Honus Honus), Islands mastermind Nick Thorburn, and Cold War Kids/Modest Mouse/Shins drummer Joe Plummer. After releasing one album, Out Of Love, way back in 2011, they mostly went back to focusing on their own separate projects. But last week, they teased the release of a new LP on Instagram, and now it’s official: Boxing The Moonlight, the long-awaited the follow-up to their 2011 debut, is arriving in October via Polyvinyl. The teaser included a snippet of new music, and along with the album announcement, they’ve shared that song in full. It’s a propulsive piano-driven stomp called “Beat Down,” and you can hear it below.

Boxing The Moonlight is out 10/6 on Polyvinyl.