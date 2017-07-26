Cindy Wilson – “Mystic”

Cindy Wilson, one of the lead vocalists and songwriters behind the B-52s, is striking out on her own, and her upcoming solo album Change, recorded with Athens musicians Ryan Monahan, Lemuel Hayes, Suny Lyons, and Marie Davon, is arriving this fall. The band calls their music “turbo chill,” using acts like Air, Bjork, Tame Impala, and Gary Numan as reference points, and lead single “Mystic” is an excellent slice of icy, synth-streaked new wave. “‘Mystic’ was actually one of the last tracks recorded for the LP,” Wilson says. “It quickly became one of the band’s favorites and maintains its energy on the road. Lyrically, its about our personalities — how we’re all multi-dimensional in ways that we will never understand. We all have a hidden mystic quality if we can learn and trust to tap into that power. This song is about how we are all trying to define ourselves and make sense of ourselves, yet there is an ineffable, indescribable quality to consciousness.” Listen below.

Tour dates:

07/27 Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

07/28 Ybor City, FL @ Crowbar

09/03 Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodware Theater

09/04 Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodware Theater

09/05 Pittsburgh, PA @ Hard Rock Cafe

09/06 Toronto, ONT @ Lee’s Palace

09/08 Syracuse, NY @ Funk N Waffles

09/09 Boston, MA @ Middle East

09/10 Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House

09/11 Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

11/12 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

11/13 Austin, TX @ 3TEN Austin City Limits Live

11/15 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

11/16 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

Change is out sometime this fall. Find the PledgeMusic page for the project here.