Cindy Wilson – “Mystic”

Cindy Wilson, one of the lead vocalists and songwriters behind the B-52s, is striking out on her own, and her upcoming solo album Change, recorded with Athens musicians Ryan Monahan, Lemuel Hayes, Suny Lyons, and Marie Davon, is arriving this fall. The band calls their music “turbo chill,” using acts like Air, Bjork, Tame Impala, and Gary Numan as reference points, and lead single “Mystic” is an excellent slice of icy, synth-streaked new wave. “‘Mystic’ was actually one of the last tracks recorded for the LP,” Wilson says. “It quickly became one of the band’s favorites and maintains its energy on the road. Lyrically, its about our personalities — how we’re all multi-dimensional in ways that we will never understand. We all have a hidden mystic quality if we can learn and trust to tap into that power. This song is about how we are all trying to define ourselves and make sense of ourselves, yet there is an ineffable, indescribable quality to consciousness.” Listen below.
Tour dates:
07/27 Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
07/28 Ybor City, FL @ Crowbar
09/03 Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodware Theater
09/04 Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodware Theater
09/05 Pittsburgh, PA @ Hard Rock Cafe
09/06 Toronto, ONT @ Lee’s Palace
09/08 Syracuse, NY @ Funk N Waffles
09/09 Boston, MA @ Middle East
09/10 Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House
09/11 Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory
11/12 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
11/13 Austin, TX @ 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
11/15 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
11/16 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
Change is out sometime this fall. Find the PledgeMusic page for the project here.