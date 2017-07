The Cars’ Ric Ocasek recently supervised the remastering of the band’s albums Candy-O and Panorama, and on Friday, Rhino is rereleasing both LPs in expanded editions featuring a whole bunch of rarities and unreleased recordings. One of the seven bonus tracks included on the reissue of 1979’s Candy-O is the studio version of “They Won’t See You,” a lost new wave classic previously only available in demo form. Hear it below.

The expanded editions of Candy-O and Panorama are out 7/28 via Rhino.