Watch Kendrick Lamar Bring Out J. Cole In Detroit

Kendrick Lamar’s arena-conquering DAMN. tour is moving across America right now, and while Kendrick isn’t the most spectacle-heavy rapper, he’s brought some surprises at some of the shows. Earlier this week in Brooklyn, he shared his stage with 2 Chainz and Travis Scott. And at last night’s Detroit show, he brought out his fellow smarty-pants rap star J. Cole, who looked extremely happy to be there. Kendrick and Cole have a whole lot of onstage chemistry together, and the two performed Cole’s tracks “Deja Vu,” “No Role Models,” and “A Tale Of 2 Citiez” alongside one another. If you have any doubts left that Cole is a major rap star, just listen to the way that Detroit crowd, a crowd that isn’t even his, reacts to him. Check out a fan-made video below.

Whatever happened to that EP that Kendrick and Cole were making together?