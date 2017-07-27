Ringo Starr – “We’re On The Road Again” (Feat. Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Edgar Winter, & Steve Lukather)

Ringo Starr’s new album, Give More Love, will be out this fall and we already heard the title track. Today, Starr debuted a collaboration with Paul McCartney, the Eagles’ Joe Walsh, Toto’s Steve Lukather, and Edgar Winter. “We’re On The Road Again” is one of several songs on the LP that Starr and McCartney worked on together. Listen below via Rolling Stone.

Give More Love is out 9/15 via UMe.