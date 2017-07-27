Carrie Brownstein Is In The New Season Of Curb Your Enthusiasm

It’s been a grueling six-year wait for Curb Your Enthusiasm fans, but we’re only a few months away from the highly anticipated ninth season! Larry David returns to HBO with most of the original cast, along with more than a handful of awesome guests. It only makes sense that said awesome guest star roster includes Carrie Brownstein, who has become better known as the co-creator of Portlandia than the guitarist for Sleater-Kinney, as well as Bryan Cranston, Nick Offerman, Elizabeth Banks, Jimmy Kimmel, Ed Begley Jr., Nasim Pedrad, and Elizabeth Perkins. Also, Lauren Graham will have a multi-episode plotline. So far, season nine is looking pretty good!

Larry David is back. #CurbYourEnthusiasm returns for Season 9 on October 1. pic.twitter.com/mijjn4OQdy — HBO (@HBO) July 10, 2017

Curb Your Enthusiasm premieres 10/1 on HBO.