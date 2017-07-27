Carrie Brownstein Is In The New Season Of Curb Your Enthusiasm

2017 Los Angeles Film Festival - Portlandia Retrospective
CREDIT: Jerod Harris / Getty Images

It’s been a grueling six-year wait for Curb Your Enthusiasm fans, but we’re only a few months away from the highly anticipated ninth season! Larry David returns to HBO with most of the original cast, along with more than a handful of awesome guests. It only makes sense that said awesome guest star roster includes Carrie Brownstein, who has become better known as the co-creator of Portlandia than the guitarist for Sleater-Kinney, as well as Bryan Cranston, Nick Offerman, Elizabeth Banks, Jimmy Kimmel, Ed Begley Jr., Nasim Pedrad, and Elizabeth Perkins. Also, Lauren Graham will have a multi-episode plotline. So far, season nine is looking pretty good!

Curb Your Enthusiasm premieres 10/1 on HBO.

Tags: Bryan Cranston, Carrie Brownstein, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ed Begley Jr., Elizabeth Banks, Elizabeth Perkins, Jimmy Kimmel, Nasim Pedrad, Nick Offerman