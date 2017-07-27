Mick Jagger Shares Kevin Parker & Skepta Collabs In Reponse To “The Changing Political Situation”

Mick Jagger released two songs today that are meant to address the “confusion and frustration with the times we live in.” The songs are called “England Lost,” which features Skepta, and “Gotta Get A Grip.” Jagger told the AP that he wrote the songs in April and wanted to release them immediately. “Doing a whole album often takes a long time even after finishing it with all the record company preparations and global release set up. It’s always refreshing to get creative in a different fashion and I feel a slight throwback to a time when you could be a bit more free and easy by recording on the hoof and putting it out there immediately,” he said. “I didn’t want to wait until next year when these two tracks might lose any impact and mean nothing.” Jagger also said that the songs came from a place of “anxiety (and) unknowability of the changing political situation.” Jemima Kirke guest stars in the video for “Gotta Get A Grip” which you can watch below along with Kevin Parker’s remix of the song and the clip for “England Lost.”