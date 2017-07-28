Watch Julia Michaels Play The Late Late Show And Stream Her Mini-Album Nervous System

Hit-making songwriter Julia Michaels has been getting her career as a performer off the ground quite effectively this year with the excellent singles “Issues” and “Uh Huh.” She gave a tremendously fun performance of the latter on James Corden’s Late Late Show last night to commemorate the release of Nervous System, her debut mini-album. Below, you can watch that performance and stream Nervous System in full, and you might as well check out our interview with Michaels while you’re at it.

Nervous System is out today on Republic.