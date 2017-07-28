Stream Pawns The Gallows

Lately, there’s been a pretty widespread trend in underground music circles of bands whose members come from DIY punk and hardcore circles going on to make gloomy, atmospheric, gothy postpunk that owes an aesthetic debt to the early-’80s death-rock wave. That new revival includes bands like Cemetery, Voight-Kampff, and the Estranged. And you might find no finer example than New York’s Pawns, whose flinty and intense sound consciously recalls things like Christian Death, the Birthday Party, and the early Cure. The Men’s Ben Greenberg produced their debut album The Gallows, and we’ve already posted the early track “The Cross” and “Damascus.” Right now, you can stream the whole LP below.

<a href="http://massmediarecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-gallows" target="_blank">The Gallows by Pawns</a>

The Gallows is out now on Mass Media Records.