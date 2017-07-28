Ryan Hemsworth – “Hunnid” (Feat. E-40 & Yakki) Video

The adventurous Canadian producer Ryan Hemsworth started out making cloud-rap tracks about a decade ago. And on his new single “Hunnid,” he returns to rap, though there’s nothing cloudy about it. The bright, colorful track features Bay Area rap legend E-40 and Atlanta sing-rapper Yakki. And in the new video, Hemsworth and Yakki star as mechanics hard at work on a banana-yellow muscle car. Javari Jackson and BJ Cooper directed the clip, and you can watch it below.

The “Hunnid” single is out now on Secret Songs/Last Gang.