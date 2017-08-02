Kllo – “Virtue” Video

A couple weeks ago, the Australian duo Kllo dropped “Virtue,” the first single from their forthcoming debut album Backwater. Today, we get to see the music video for said single, which captures Chloe Kaul and Simon Lam in the twilight, overwhelmed by shadows and flashing laser beams of technicolored light. Directed by Homer & Farley, the video for “Virtue” crops Kaul and Lam into various ever-changing frames, complementing the song’s quicksilver production. Watch below.

Backwater is out 10/20 via Ghostly International. Pre-order it in physical or digital formats.