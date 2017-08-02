Brooklyn Honors The Notorious B.I.G. With Basketball Court

The Notorious B.I.G.’s narratives of Brooklyn street life catapulted him into stardom during his reign in the ’90s and now, 20 years since his death, Biggie’s community is keeping his legacy alive. In a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday, (Aug. 2), New York City councilman Robert Cornegy officially renamed Crispus Attucks Playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, to Christopher “Biggie” Wallace courts.

Cornegy lived in the same building as Biggie and made a promise to the rapper’s mother, Voletta Wallace, that he’d honor her son’s legacy. For the historic occasion, Biggie’s mother, daughter Tyanna, and son C.J. were all in attendance to celebrate.

#WhereBrooklynAt? We're proud to announce that Christopher "Biggie" Wallace Courts are officially open. 🎤 #CantStopWontStop pic.twitter.com/n6bvKVz3Ad — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) August 2, 2017

Earlier this year — on the 20th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G’s death — Diddy and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn honored the rapper on “Biggie Night” by retiring the number “72.”

Check out the video from the Christopher “Biggie” Wallace memorial ceremony below:

This is how to Spread Love The Brooklyn Way, by honoring family. Peace to everyone near and far that understands and supports what this is about. #ThinkBIG #biggiesmallsistheillest #HipHopDontStop #juicey A post shared by Christopher Wallace Way (@christopherwallaceway) on Aug 2, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

This article originally appeared on Billboard.