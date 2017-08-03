Liars – “Coins In My Caged Fist” & “The Grand Delusional”

Liars are back! Well, one of them is. The veteran postpunk spell-weavers are now down to one member, frontman Angus Andrew, who’s continuing Liars as a sort of solo project. Later this month, he’ll release the new album TFCF, which he recorded at his home studio in his Australian homeland, where he recently relocated. We’ve posted first single “Cred Woes,” and now Andrew has shared two new songs. “Coins In My Caged Fist” is a warped, percussive number built around samples. “The Grand Delusional,” meanwhile, is a sort of mutated swamp-blues number, and it’s the rare Liars track that’s driven by acoustic guitar. Check out both songs below.

TFCF is out 8/25 on Mute.