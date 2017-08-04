A$AP Ferg – “East Coast (Remix)” (Feat. Busta Rhymes, A$AP Rocky, Dave East, French Montana, Rick Ross, & Snoop Dogg)

In a couple of weeks, as part of A$AP Mob’s month-long blitz of new releases, A$AP Ferg will release the new mixtape Still Striving. And this morning, he’s shared a new posse-cut remix of “East Coast,” the frantic Remy Ma collab that he released earlier this year. The new remix features Ferg’s A$AP Mob crony A$AP Rocky, as well as New York rap all-stars Busta Rhymes, French Montana, and Dave East. It’s also got Rick Ross, who’s from Florida, which I guess is technically the East Coast. And it’s got Snoop Dogg, who is not from the East Coast but who is from the east side of Long Beach. Check out the remix below.

In other A$AP Mob news, A$AP Twelvyy’s debut album 12 is out today. It’s an appealingly ’90s window-rattler, and it features appearances from Rocky, Ferg, Flatbush Zombies, Joey Bada$$, the actor Michael Rapaport, and others. Stream that below.

12 is out now on RCA, and Still Striving is out 8/18.