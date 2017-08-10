Twist – “Benefits”

Toronto pop-rockers Twist presented an intriguing blend of retro rock and modern electronics on last year’s debut album Spectral, and they’re following it up this fall with an EP called Benefits. The title track arrived today brandishing elements of shoegaze, psych, jazzy European lounge music, and more, with singer-songwriter Laura Hermiston’s voice cutting through the haze. Here’s what she’s singing about, in her own words:

“Benefits” is about the American Dream and the struggle to obtain financial stability. It’s easy to get in a routine where you work hard and struggle to make ends meet– but lose sight of what you are working towards. Have you taken a moment to look at the big picture and reassess what you are doing? Maybe the plans you had 5 or 10 years ago have been forgotten or pushed aside. Or maybe factors occurred in your life that forced you to change your goals.

Choosing to work in a creative field often means forfeiting stability. Working contract to contract, or being replaced– maybe by a less experienced cheaper option. Chances are the industry you work in is different from your parent’s time and maybe their ideas of how to achieve stability are outdated solutions. I’m not here to complain, but I wanted to write about something that is a real life struggle.