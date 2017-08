Gordi played a new song called “Bitter End” during her live session at the Stereogum office last week, and today, the Artist To Watch alumna has shared the official studio version. It’s the latest track we’ve heard from her upcoming debut album Reservoir following “On My Side” and “Heaven I Know,” and it comes with a beautiful, oddly affecting video directed by Michael Beets and starring a sad-looking little marionette. Watch and listen below.

Reservoir is out 8/25 on Jagjaguwar.