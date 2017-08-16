A$AP Mob – “Feels So Good” Video & Fallon Performance

Next month, A$AP Mob’s August blitz of new releases will culminate when they drop the full A$AP Mob group album Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy. Last night, they shared the video for “Feels So Good,” a tense, restrained posse cut that features A$AP Mob members Rocky, Ferg, Nast, Twelvyy, and Ant. In the video, they rock color-coordinated outfits and strut all around a soundstage. The video was shot in a single take, and it looks like it was filmed on an iPhone. Also last night, the Mob were musical guests on The Tonight Show, and they pretty much just restaged the video, lip-syncing it backstage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and only making it to the stage at the end. Watch both the video and the performance below.

Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy is out 8/25 on RCA.