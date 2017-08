Late last year, the young Chicago rapper Saba came out with the deeply impressive mixtape Bucket List Project. Today, he’s followed it up with a new track called “There You Go.” It’s a warm, welcoming, enveloping track with some deeply smooth soul-jazz instrumentation and some energetic, precise rapping. Saba co-produced the track with the Oakland multi-instrumentalist Daoud. Check it out below.

Right now, there’s no news of a new Saba album or mixtape, but we can hope.