Van Morrison – “Transformation” (Feat. Jeff Beck & Chris Farlowe) Video

Van Morrison is promoting his upcoming album Roll With The Punches today by releasing a very solid new song called “Transformation.” The album combines new Morrison compositions with covers of old blues and soul classics. The Morrison-penned “Transformation” is a rich, rolling gospel rocker featuring Jeff Beck on guitar plus backing vocals from Chris Farlowe, and it serves as a reminder that Morrison will go down as one of the most evocative singers and songwriters in history. Listen below via a live performance music video.

Roll With The Punches is out 9/22 on Caroline. Pre-order it here.