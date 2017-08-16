KMD – “True Lightyears” (Feat. Jay Electronica & DOOM)

Before he donned a mask and became MF DOOM, Daniel Dumile rapped under the name Zev Love X as a member of golden-era hip-hop group KMD. The trio also included Dumile’s brother, DJ Subroc, who died in a car accident just before the release of their 1993 album Black Bastards. KMD haven’t released any album since then — until today. The second entry in DOOM and Adult Swim’s 15-track singles series The Missing Notebook Rhymes doubles as the first new KMD track in 24 years. “True Lightyears,” which also features Jay Electronica, is supposedly also the lead single from a new KMD album called Crack In Time. Listen below via NPR.

Crack In Time will be out at some unspecified date via Metalface/Nature Sounds.