Julien Baker – “Appointments”

Last month, Julien Baker announced a long string of tour dates in support of her then-unannounced sophomore album, and today she’s officially revealed the details behind her Sprained Ankle follow-up. It’s called Turn Out The Lights and it’ll be out on 10/27. Baker wrote and produced the whole thing at Ardent Studios in her hometown of Memphis. She’s also shared the first single from the album, a resiliently pretty song called “Appointments” that builds to a towering conclusion using the barest of tools. Listen to it and get all the album details below.

Tracklist:

01 “Over”

02 “Appointments”

03 “Turn Out The Lights”

04 “Shadowboxing”

05 “Sour Breath”

06 “Televangelist”

07 “Everything That Helps You Sleep”

08 “Happy To Be Here”

09 “Hurt Less”

10 “Even”

11 “Claws In Your Back”

Turn Out The Lights is out 10/27 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here. Check out her upcoming tour dates here.