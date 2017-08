News leaked yesterday that Weezer would be releasing a new album, Pacific Daydream, at the end of October, and today they’ve unveiled the official album art (above) alongside a new song called “Mexican Fender,” which they teased earlier this week. It’s the second song we’ve heard from the album following “Feels Like Summer.” Listen to it below.

UPDATE: Here’s director Lior Molcho’s music video, which reveals the true evil nature of birds.

Pacific Daydream is out 10/27.