Last year, Pinkshinyultrablast — a shoegaze quintet from the Russian city of St. Petersburg — impressed the world with their hazy, twinkling album Grandfeathered. Since then, they’ve made some changes, becoming a trio and relocating to Los Angeles. And now they’ve come out with a lovely new song called “Find Your Saint,” a fizzy synthetic sigh that will absolutely fill up a room. Check it out below, via NPR.

Pinkshinyultrablast are reportedly finishing up their third album now.