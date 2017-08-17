Radiator Hospital – “Dance Number” Video

Radiator Hospital have turned into something of an underground institution in the seven years since Sam Cook-Parrott started releasing songs that he recorded in his Grand Rapids bedroom, and since moving to Philadelphia soon after that, the project has only grown in renown. The band has just announced a new full-length, Play The Songs You Like — the follow-up to 2014’s great Torch Song — and its lead single “Dance Number” stands as a testament to the sort of pinched-nerve emotional music that they does so well. “You try and feel your way through the groove/ And though you’re sad, your feet start to move,” Cook-Parrott sings. It’s another in a long line of warm, heartfelt Radiator Hospital songs that encourage you to wipe away the tears and keep on dancing. Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Long Distance Dedication”

02 “Out Of Mind”

03 “Pastoral Radio Hit”

04 “Old Refrain”

05 “The Songs You Like”

06 “Nothing Nice”

07 “Cheap Day”

08 “Also Ran”

09 “Lonely Road”

10 “People At The Show”

11 “Dance Number”

12 “Half Empty”

13 “Love Story”

14 “Heart Of Darkness”

15 “Sycamore”

16 “Absolutely Positive”

Play The Songs You Like is out 10/20 via Salinas Records. Pre-order it here.