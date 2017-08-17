Stream King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Sketches Of Brunswick East

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard are well on their way to fulfilling their promise to release five studio albums this year. They’ve already put out Flying Microtonal Banana and Murder Of The Universe, and today they’re sharing the already-rumored third entry in their 2017 collection, which is called Sketches Of Brunswick East. It was recorded with Mild High Club’s Alex Brettin. It’s available over on their Bandcamp or you can just stream it below.

<a href="http://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/sketches-of-brunswick-east" target="_blank">Sketches Of Brunswick East by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

Sketches Of Brunswick East is out now via ATO. Pre-order the physical edition here.