Lindstrøm – “Shinin” (Feat. Grace Hall)

Norwegian producer Lindstrøm will be back in the fall with It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, his first full-length album since 2015’s Todd Rundgren/Emil Nikolaisen collab Runddans and his first solo album since 2012’s Smalhans. Conceived of as one continuous piece of music — each side of the vinyl edition of the record will play as one long track — the LP will feature Jenny Hval, Frida Sundemo, and American singer Grace Hall, who has collaborated with Lindstrøm before and who lends her vocals to the project’s lead single “Shinin.” Listen to the burbling seven-minute space-disco odyssey below via Pitchfork.

It’s Alright Between Us As It Is is out 10/20 via Smalltown Supersound.