Tennis – “No Exit”

The Denver indie pop duo Tennis released their album Yours Conditionally just a few months ago, and they’re already back with a new single called “No Exit.” The song takes its name from Jean-Paul Sartre’s experimental, existentialist 1944 play, and on Instagram, they call it “a dance song for my inner nihilist.” It’s an airy, shiny pop song, and you can hear it and read what the band has to say about it below.
passion project: a dance song for my inner nihilist. #NoExit streaming everywhere (link in bio) ⚡️ I have never related to songs that invoke a carefree, forever young, dance until dawn state of mind. The young-beautiful-fun mantra mostly just reminds me of the opposite. Escapism is shot through with sadness, even on the dance floor. Patrick and I are devoutly mid-tempo songwriters, a fact I wanted to remedy by creating a dancey 120 bpm sort of thing that appeals to my persistent sense of malaise. No Exit is a song I hope you can enjoy regardless of your appetite for fun.
Yours Conditionally is out now on Mutually Detrimental.