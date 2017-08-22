Tennis – “No Exit”

The Denver indie pop duo Tennis released their album Yours Conditionally just a few months ago, and they’re already back with a new single called “No Exit.” The song takes its name from Jean-Paul Sartre’s experimental, existentialist 1944 play, and on Instagram, they call it “a dance song for my inner nihilist.” It’s an airy, shiny pop song, and you can hear it and read what the band has to say about it below.

Yours Conditionally is out now on Mutually Detrimental.