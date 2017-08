Goth-rock singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe has always been influenced by metal, but with the help of Converge’s Kurt Ballou and Queens Of The Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen, she’s really delving into those influences on her new album Hiss Spun. “16 Psyche” and “Vex” showed off the more muscular side of her sound, but new single “Offering” is heavier on atmosphere, an electronic-tinged cloud of buzzing menace. Listen below.

Hiss Spun is out 9/22 via Sargent House. Pre-order it here.