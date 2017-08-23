Citizen – “In The Middle Of It All” Video

The slick, majestic Midwestern punks Citizen are coming out with the new album As You Please later this fall, and after releasing a video for first single “Jet,” they’ve now got another one for “In The Middle Of It All,” the big, crunchy song that immediately follows “Jet” on the album. Christopher Good directed the video, and it’s a surreal fable about a young woman who checks off all the items on her to-do list while occasionally visiting a magical, mysterious object in the woods. Check it out below.

As You Please is out 10/6 on Run For Cover.