A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Young Dolph – “D.A.R.E.”

The last time he teamed up with a Southern rapper, the silky Bronx sing-rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (who should really consider changing his name to just A Boogie) scored his biggest-ever hit: The florid, meditative banger “Drowning,” which features Kodak Black. And now he’s done it again. The brand-new “D.A.R.E.” is a chilly, reflective anthem, and it features a truly locked-in verse from Memphis hardhead Young Dolph. It sounds great. Check it out below.

In related news, A Boogie’s frequent collaborator Don Q just added a bunch of track to his great Corner Stories mixtape and turned it into the commercial release Corner Stories: Reloaded; it’s worth a listen.