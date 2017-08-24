Hear Sorority Noise Debut New Song, Cover Pedro The Lion In WXPN Session

Cameron Boucher recently stopped by the WXPN studios to play for their The Key Studio Sessions series. He was there to perform with his new-ish band Small Circle — who are releasing their debut album, Cyclical, next month; we just debuted a new song from them yesterday — and after that session was over, he did a quick Sorority Noise one solo, playing “Car” from this year’s You’re Not As ____ You Think, a brand-new one called “Fermata,” and a cover of Pedro The Lion’s “Diamond Ring” (which he’s done before). Listen to the Sorority Noise and Small Circle sessions below.