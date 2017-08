A$AP Mob is wrapping up its string of August releases with a new album from the crew itself featuring A$AP Rocky, Ferg, Twelvyy, Ant, Nast, TyY, and guest spots from the likes of Playboi Carti, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, Frank Ocean, Big Sean, Gucci Mane, and others. “RAF,” and “Feels So Good” (though “Wrong” doesn’t) show up on Cozy Tapes, Vol. 2: Too Cozy and you can listen to the full thing below.

Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy is out now on RCA.