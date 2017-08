Meg Duffy released her great debut Hand Habits album, Wildly Idle (Humble Before The Void), earlier this year, and she’s following it up with a 7″ for Saddle Creek Records’ Document Series. We heard the A-side from it, “Yr Heart,” last month, and today it’s officially out along with its flip side, “Carpenter’s Daughter.” It’s a gorgeously constructed piece of mood-building that you just want to sink into. Listen below.

The “Yr Heart” 7″ is out now via Saddle Creek.