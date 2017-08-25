Watch Drake Join Jorja Smith To Perform “Get It Together” In Toronto

Drake and Jorja Smith

UK singer Jorja Smith became the latest artist to gain a brighter spotlight from Drake’s SoundCloud-A&R tendencies when he recruited her for More Life track “Get It Together.” As Uproxx points out, Smith performed in Toronto at a venue called Velvet Underground last night, and Drake showed up to praise her and perform their duet. Check out footage below.

Even after years of vocal coaching, Drake’s live singing is still really bad!

Tags: Drake, Jorja Smith