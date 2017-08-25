Watch Drake Join Jorja Smith To Perform “Get It Together” In Toronto

UK singer Jorja Smith became the latest artist to gain a brighter spotlight from Drake’s SoundCloud-A&R tendencies when he recruited her for More Life track “Get It Together.” As Uproxx points out, Smith performed in Toronto at a venue called Velvet Underground last night, and Drake showed up to praise her and perform their duet. Check out footage below.

the boy @Drake came out to support @JorjaSmith at her first show in Toronto 🇨🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/gil4H2PO0z — lil photo pass (@drewyorke) August 25, 2017

Drake joined @JorjaSmith on stage to perform "Get It Together" tonight in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/1JD3S2Zh3y — Word On Road (@TheWordOnRd) August 25, 2017

Even after years of vocal coaching, Drake’s live singing is still really bad!