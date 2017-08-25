No Warning – “In The City”

Toronto hardcore heroes No Warning will return this fall with Torture Culture, their third album and first in 13 years. Its lead single “In The City” premiered today, and it ought to get you pretty excited about this band’s resurrection. It thunders into the frame like Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name,” thrashes forward like vintage Metallica, and ratchets up the intensity with a furious vocal performance reminiscent of Fucked Up (whose guitarist Ben Cook, aka Young Guv, also plays in No Warning). Cook explained to The Fader what they’re railing about here:

We have attempted to express the condition of the human mind that is an outcome of being brainwashed by corporate controlled social media, through a modern and classic feeling hardcore album. Kind of like the scene in Clockwork Orange, when Alex has the lid locks over his eyes and is being forced to watch horrific footage over and over again. We are trying to manifest that torturous feeling; that in a time like this even if you want to look away you cant escape the propagandized media, especially amidst the thick of an overpopulated garbage pumping world. The evolution we have experienced both mentally and physically, and the day-to-day panic and anxiety that we feel is actually a result of our own species’ selfish and repulsive impulses.

Listen below.

Torture Culture is out 10/13 via Bad Actors/Last Gang. Pre-order it here.