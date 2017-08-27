Frank Ocean – “Provider”

Frank Ocean doesn’t air a new episode of his Beats 1 show blonded RADIO often, but pretty much every time he does, he takes the opportunity to drop a new pop-minded single. On the latest episode, back in May, he shared a solo version of “Biking” and the A$AP Rocky/Quavo/Lil Uzi Vert collab “RAF,” and on tonight’s episode — which arrives just after the one-year anniversary of Blonde the album — he came through with a smooth new jam called “Provider.” He also rapped over the 2 Chainz song “Rolls Royce Bitch.” You can hear “Provider” at blonded.co against a backdrop of a boombox and bouncing Hello Kitty heads, and check out the 2 Chainz freestyle below.

In other Ocean news, he took in last night’s Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor boxing match from the fourth row.