Petal – “Silver Springs” (Fleetwood Mac Cover)

Back in 2015, Kiley Lotz released her debut album as Petal, Shame, and she’s currently working on its follow-up. As a stopgap between the two releases, she’s putting out a 7″ next month featuring two new tracks and a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs.” Lotz is sharing that cover today, and it’s a reminder of the fractured beauty she conjured on her debut, this time subbing out guitar for piano which makes for a stunning rendition of the track. Listen to it below.

The Comfort 7″ is out 9/15 via Run For Cover Records.