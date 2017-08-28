Hear Patrick Carney & Michelle Branch’s “Horse With No Name” Cover For BoJack Horseman Soundtrack

BoJack Horseman’s fourth season premieres on 9/8 — rejoice! — and it’s getting an official soundtrack to coincide with its return. It features the show’s opening credit theme (which was written by the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney), Grouplove’s closing credits song, selections from the Jesse Novak-composed score, and a brand-new cover of America’s “A Horse With No Name” that was recorded by Carney and Michelle Branch. You can hear it via Pitchfork below.

I literally cannot wait for BoJack to come back!! Here’s the trailer for season 4:

BoJack Horseman (Music From the Netflix Original Series) is out 9/8 via Lakeshore Records.