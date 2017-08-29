Wolf Parade – “You’re Dreaming”

Reunited Canadian indie rockers Wolf Parade are coming back this fall with Cry Cry Cry, their first album since 2010’s Expo 86. We’ve already posted first single “Valley Boy,” which was a total Spencer Krug song, that expansive grandeur that Krug always brought to the band. By contrast, the band’s new song “You’re Dreaming” clearly comes from Krug’s co-leader Dan Boeckner. It’s a straight-ahead, passionate, Springsteenian rocker with a great organ hook and Boeckner’s hiccuping delivery working for it. Listen to it below.

Cry Cry Cry is out 10/6 on Sub Pop.