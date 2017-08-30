Jessica Lea Mayfield – “Meadow” Video

“I’m afraid of the party/ Please leave me alone/ Don’t fucking invite me/ I probably won’t go.” So begins “Meadow,” the second single from punk-minded roots-rocker Jessica Lea Mayfield’s upcoming album Sorry Is Gone. We were quite fond of the project’s title track, and this latest song is similarly appealing in its blend of melancholy resignation and defiant self-will. It arrives with a video by director Natalie Neal, about which Mayfield writes:

When I saw Natalie’s final edited version of this video I cried happy tears. This song is about not wanting anything to cloud your judgement because you are trying to protect yourself. It’s about leaving a party and not saying goodbye to anyone, and wanting so badly to be able to trust someone you shouldn’t.

Watch below.

Sorry Is Gone is out 9/29 on ATO. Pre-order it here.