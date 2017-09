Next month, the nervy Brooklyn DIY duo Washer will release their sophomore album All Aboard, and we’ve already posted the early tracks “Your Guess Is As Bad As Mine” and “Dog Go Bark.” Today, they’ve also shared the sloppy, hooky, insistent “Bass 2,” a track that shows exactly the sort of lo-fi rush that this band can conjure. Listen to it below, via the Huffington Post.

All Aboard is out 9/15 on Exploding In Sound.