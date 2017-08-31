Florist – “Understanding Light”

In a few weeks, Florist are releasing their sophomore album, If Blue Could Be Happiness — the follow-up to last year’s great The Birds Outside Sang — and the two songs we’ve heard from it so far, “What I Wanted To Hold” and “Glowing Brightly,” are plaintive and warm, solitudinous dispatches with a remarkable sense of atmosphere and breathing room. “Understanding Light,” the third single from the album, elicits much of the same as Emily Sprague takes light and space and makes them feel tactile: “See when I exhale and it hits the window pane/ Turning clear to White and darkness to Grey/ I am in a breath of sleep/ Are you afraid of me?” It sounds like a lullaby for the morning-time, a reproach to the encroaching darkness in the search of a greater comfort. Listen below.

Tour Dates:

09/20 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot *

09/21 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *

09/22 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

09/24 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

09/26 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *

09/27 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street (OKC) *

09/28 Houston, TX @ Walter’s Downtown *

09/29 Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

09/30 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

10/02 El Paso, TX @ The Perch at Tricky Falls *

10/03 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *

10/05 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex *

10/06 San Diego, CA @ The Irenic *

10/07 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

10/10 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst (Atrium) *

10/11 San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s *

10/12 Reno, NV @ The Holland Project *

10/14 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

10/16 Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s *

10/17 Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag Records *

10/18 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium *

10/19 Minneapolis, [email protected] 7th St Entry *

10/20 Milwaukee, [email protected] The Back Room at Colectivo *

10/21 Madison, WI @ The Rathskeller

10/22 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

10/24 Washington, DC @ DC9

10/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

10/26 Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East (Upstairs)

10/27 Brooklyn, NY @ The Park Church Co-Op

* w/ Pinegrove and Lomelda

If Blue Could Be Happiness is out 9/29 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.