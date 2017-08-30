LCD Soundsystem – “pulse (v.1)”

At the end of the week, LCD Soundsystem are releasing their great new album, American Dream — read our Premature Evaluation review of it — but tonight James Murphy has unveiled a non-album track in advance of its release, a 14-minute instrumental called “pulse (v.1).” You can listen to it below.

UPDATE: Murphy posted a note on Facebook about the impending release of American Dream and this track’s status in relation to the album. (It’s intended as a sort of epilogue to be played after album closer “Black Screen.”) He also shared a link to download “pulse (v.1)” for free. Check out the note below, and download the song in WAV and MP3 form here.

hi everybody. the record comes out tomorrow (well, tonight at midnight wherever you are) and last night at midnight we shared an extra track for the LP called pulse (v.1). it’s not precisely part of the record, but it’s an addendum (or maybe a codicil?) meant to go after the last track, black screen.

there are a few reasons for this: one, pulse wouldn’t fit on the vinyl, so i didn’t include it there (i think we’ll put together a 12″ with the other versions of pulse when there’s a moment, but that won’t be quick… tour and all.) and two, i really, really like this track.

this track began as a weird and fun synth collaboration between the amazing gavin russom and i on some very weird machines, and wound up developing into something else entirely, with pat and al and nancy, and korey playing congas. there was even more development which isn’t included in this version, but that’s for future iterations. tyler was in berlin, unfortunately. but there will be other versions.

it’s a mix that we did a long time ago after the first session of the track, and it’s grown on me as a track to listen to after the LP. it’s super wonky, and i really didn’t want to square the human-ness off of it, but just let it be what it is. so you don’t have to tell me that it sounds super fucked up. i know.

anyway, we figured the best thing to do was just give it away for free. sure, you can still get it on various platforms, and it’ll be on the streaming service things, but you can also just go to the lcd homepage and get it for free.

and there you have it.

-james

https://lcdsoundsystem.com