Kero Kero Bonito – “Rock N’ Roll Star” (Oasis Cover)

The bright, giddy, colorful London future-pop trio Kero Kero Bonito have just shared a cover of a song from a very, very different British band. Next week, the British label DEEK will release Covered In Gloria, a compilation of newer artists taking on classics. And Kero Kero Bonito have contributed their take on Oasis’ swaggering Definitely Maybe anthem “Rock N’ Roll Star.” The KKB version is, as you might imagine, nothing like the original. Instead, they turn it into a fizzy, defiantly silly dance-pop jam. Below, check out the KKB cover, as well as the video for the Oasis original.

The Covered In Gloria compilation is out 9/8 on DEEK.