Jessie Ware – “Selfish Love” Video

Earlier this summer, the poised and tasteful UK soul singer Jessie Ware came back with the lush new ballad “Midnight.” Today, she follows it up with “Selfish Love,” a new song with a bit of a bossa nova lilt. Cashmere Cat and Benny Blanco teamed up to produce the track, and it’s a coldly flirty song about an emotionally distant dude. In director Tom Beard’s video, Ware and a male companion spend time in some luxurious places as their relationship falls apart. It has the ravishing look of an old Italian movie, and it builds to an ending that I didn’t see coming. Check it out below.

There’s a new album from Ware on the way, but we don’t know the details yet.